Will ‘Power Rangers’ Movie Make Green Ranger Female? Cast Hopes So

Once Power rangers is over the fun isn’t finished. ccording to the hollywood reporter, there’s a post credits scene that hints at asequal. It makes it even: “three girls, three boys”.

So it’s no surprise that Lionsgate’s new Power Rangersmovie is taking a page out of the Marvel playbook, including an extra scene during the film’s credits that teases out a possible sequel. “There are so many ideas we’re kicking around in the direction of where the film leads you”. Tommy Oliver: they’re on their way, y’all.

Austin St. John (aka Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger), Walter Jones (aka Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger), Jason David Frank (aka Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger), and David Yost (aka Billy Cranston, the Blue Ranger) all teamed up for the awesome photo.

The plot hews pretty closely to the original template, with a diverse group of five high school students (including, it should be noted, the most oblique reference imaginable to one being gay) stumbling upon the mystique artifacts that will turn them into the Power Rangers, an ancient order tasked with protecting the universe.

“Power Rangers” has never been shy of its controversies, with various territories either censoring or outright banning the popular kids TV show due to its violence. It’s a cliffhanger. Whoever you’re going to drop into that position – whether it’s a girl, it’s inevitably going to create drama. “It’ll be interesting to drop that drama into it and see how we all relate to it and work with it”, said Montgomery.

The Yellow Ranger, played by popstar Becky G, is heard in one moment of the film questioning her sexuality. We had shot, actually, a different tease for Tommy that wasn’t working out as well, and when we did a bit of additional photography, we put this version in which we think plays much better. The 2017 movie features the original main characters in the televisions series, but with an entirely new cast.

Will The Green Ranger Be Introduced As An Antagonist Like The ‘MMPR’Version?

When the Green Ranger was first introduced in MMPR, he was under Rita Repulsa’s control. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.