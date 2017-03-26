Winter storm Stella hits US East Coast

Thousands of schools were shut.

With winds of up to 60mph (100km/h), Winter Storm Stella is likely to cause severe disruption for commuters across many parts of the north-east on Wednesday morning, forecasters say.

“During its height we could see snowfall rates of one to three inches (2.5-7.6 cm), even up to 4 inches (10 cm) per hour”, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts. A state of emergency has been declared in several states, predicting up to two feet of snow. In Philadelphia, most airlines canceled all service through the airport there on Tuesday.

Unofficial snowfall totals on Tuesday morning included 4 inches at Central Park in NY and 3.5 inches at Newark Airport in New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 2:30 a.m. ET, 2,932 schools across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast corridor were scheduled to close or have delayed opening on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the United States weather service predicted that parts of the Northeast could still be engulfed in the worst blizzard of the winter – some regions could expect up to 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.

Wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour could add to the storm’s impact. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Worcester, Massachusetts, received a foot or more of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch Sunday for coastal regions including New York City and surrounding areas of Long Island, Westchester County and CT.

“Visibilities will become poor with whiteout conditions at times”, it said. “January and February are nice and then March and April seem to be more wintry than they were in the past”, said Bob Clifford, who ventured out on an early morning grocery run for his family in Altamont, near Albany, New York. “So persons in the warning area are strongly advised to stay indoors”.

The Northeast is bracing for winter’s last hurrah – a blizzard expected to sweep the NY region starting Monday with possibly the season’s biggest snowstorm dumping up to 18 inches on Central Park.

The weather system dumped a swath of snow on parts of the Midwest before moving east across the country on Monday.

Heavy snowfall in the United States and Canada made travel and other outdoor activities risky Tuesday.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries as a part of those incidents, which occurred on the Kennedy Expressway, officials said.

In East Hartford, Connecticut, an elderly man died after being struck by a snow plow truck.