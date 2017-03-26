Winter Weather Advisory To Take Effect Friday Morning

This will not be a widespread freezing rain but expect pockets of freezing rain through the day and Sunday night.

A winter weather advisory for freezing rain has been issued for Friday morning for counties to the south and east of Monroe County.

Timing…the wintry mix will affect the region late tonight through mid morning Friday. Temperatures near zero degrees may result in patching freezing rain.

Untreated surfaces will likely be icy and create slippery travel conditions.

The Weather Service says a quarter-inch or more of ice buildup is possible in some areas, and that travel overnight and early Friday could be hazardous.

“That is due to an approaching warm front, that will trigger some light snow and sleet showers out in front of it”, said Bill Potter of Hudson Valley Weather. The precipitation may be localized in some areas and may cause roads, highways and sidewalks to become slippery.