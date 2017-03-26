Wisconsin 84, Virginia Tech 74

Every time Virginia Tech threatened, Wisconsin had an answer.

Bronson Koenig made a school-record eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Nigel Hayes added 16 as NCAA Tournament-tested Wisconsin advanced in the East Region with an 84-74 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

“I was the most stressed on the whole team sitting on that bench”, Showalter said. “But at the end of day, these are my brothers for life, and Coach Buzz is like a father to me”. “Our last game, postgame locker room, this is my 10th year as a head coach – it’s always been the same”.

“You could definitely say I was looking for my shot”, Koenig said.

On the ensuing Virginia Tech possession, Hayes leapt high for a defensive rebound. With just a seven-man rotation, any sort of injury severely tests Williams’ lineup. He went into the tunnel and later sat on the bench while trainers looked at his right foot.

One shining moment in 2016-17: Showalter finished with six points and three rebounds in UW’s 71-60 victory over Maryland on February 19, but you have to look beyond the box score to see how valuable he was that day.

The Badgers led 34-30 at halftime. He hit the 20-point mark for the 10th time this season but did so for the first time in eight games, dating back to a 27-point outing against Ohio State on February 23 that had represented his previous high.

LeDay led the Hokies with 23 points in his final college game, before fouling out with 26 seconds left. Three. We played 32 games and we’ve had 15 games that have had 70 or more possessions. “I think he hit like three or four in a row at some point, but we just had to do a better job of running them off the line”.

Virginia Tech trailed, 74-73, after a pair of free throws from LeDay with 2:25 remaining. He was fouled on the play but missed what would have been the tying free throw. Wisconsin center Ethan Happ then cleaned up a miss for a layup and Wisconsin went up, 79-73.

Despite trailing from midway through the first half onward, Virginia Tech didn’t fold against a team with vastly more tournament experience. “I’ve got to be better as a leader and make them shots”. “So I was just trying to be as aggressive as possible”. After LeDay fouled out, he hugged Williams to mark the progress they had made.

“We talked about their three-point shooting”, Allen said.