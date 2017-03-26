Wisconsin player wins Powerball jackpot

It was the only one sold across the country to match five numbers and the Powerball.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $155,200,000 was sold in Pewaukee, the Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday morning.

One winning ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Wednesday March 22, 2017 drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery. The victor has not yet claimed the prize. The retailer who sold the ticket will receive money as well. Three are worth $50,000.

The winning numbers are 2, 9, 27, 29, 42 and Powerball 9, according to a news release from the lottery office. The Powerball was 9.

This is the 16th Powerball jackpot won in Wisconsin, and the first since a Marinette man won $31.4 million in 2009.

If the ticket holder had purchased a PowerPlay for an additional $1, the prize would have increased to $2 million.

The odds of winning the $1 million are one chance in 11,688,054 and the victor has 180 days to claim the prize.

Saturday’s jackpot rolls back to $40 million with a cash value of $24 million.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.