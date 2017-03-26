Woman arrested after scaling fence near White House – again

Secret Service said at the time that the woman became “entangled in the security features affixed at the top”.

A Washington State woman under a court order to stay away from the area of the White House was arrested for the third time in a week overnight after she scaled a fence at the nearby U.S. Treasury, the Secret Service said Sunday.

A woman who had tried to jump the White House fence but got tripped up by her shoelaces last week, and was arrested days later for violating a “Stay Away” order, was busted yet again early Sunday by Secret Service officers. She had a backpack with her that was checked by an explosives team and found to be holding nothing unsafe, the Secret Service said. The woman had successfully scaled the fence at the Treasury’s southeast corner, at 15th Street NW a block east of the White House, the agency said.

Wahl told the Secret Service that she was there to ‘speak with President Donald Trump, ‘ according to police.

The woman, Marci Anderson Wahl, was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court.

She pleaded not guilty in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia on Saturday, just hours before making her most recent attempt.

Wahl was released, but ordered to appear in court again on April 27.

She was rearrested Friday after officers saw her near Lafayette Park. The building is on the same grounds, enclosed by the same fence.