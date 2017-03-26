Woman finds ‘teeth’ in barbacoa tacos in Pflugerville

When the Facebook post gained massive attention, Texas restaurant El Rincon was fast to clear the air.

Courtney Aguilar went to the Mexican restaurant El Rincon and she ordered barbacoa tacos.

A woman has been shocked after finding something she believes to were “teeth” in some barbacoa tacos she ordered at a Mexican restaurant last weekend, and after sharing photos of the unusual meat on Facebook, her story instantly went viral.

This isn’t the first time that a consumer has found beef lips in their food and created a viral moment. Numerous comments were very supportive of her cause, some users even said they would never eat at that restaurant again.

Aguilar also updated her original Facebook post on Monday after reportedly speaking with El Rincon’s owner.

The photo caused a stir on Facebook as area diners came posted to complain. On Thursday, El Rincon posted an article from My San Antonio, which finally unveiled the truth about the Barbacoa teeth. One Facebook user called Aguilar’s meal an “alien’s mouth”.

Few comments, however, implied that the woman overreacted when she made a decision to complain about her food. In the Facebook post following this incident, the woman said that the server had told her that it was “baby teeth” when confronted about the issue.

“Beef lips”, wrote a commenter. The company added that while beef lips were not something she was expecting to find in her food it was edible, reports the Inquisitr. Laxson clarified that the “teeth” were in fact “beef lips,” and that it is an USDA-approved and inspected product for human consumption. ‘Unfortunately, it made its way into this customer’s dish’.

A spokesperson for the Laxson Company states that they have spoken to the owner of El Rincon about his concerns. “And we have reinforced our standards of excellence with our plant managers”. The Facebook post was since made private but has already gone viral.

Despite the explanation and the fact that El Rincon has taken “full responsbility” for the incident, Aguilar said she still “will not be back”.