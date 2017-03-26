Woman who fell into Thames during terror attack was due wedding proposal

The woman hurled into the Thames river during Thursday’s Westminster attack was going to receive a marriage proposal that day.

Andreea Cristea, 31, had been planning to visit the London Eye with Andrei Burnaz on his 32nd birthday when she was apparently hit by the Hyundai 4×4 being driven at speed across the bridge, friends said.

The attack, which killed four people, occurred yesterday afternoon when a lone attacker drove a auto over Westminster Bridge and ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians.

“It is quite a miracle that she could survive this very complicated experience because she was practically thrown to the Thames”.

Romanian Ambassador Dan Mihalache told Realitatea TV last night (March 22) that the woman sustained serious head injuries and her lungs were damaged.

Mr Burnaz had planned to propose to Ms Cristea that same day, he added.

The captain stopped the boat and held her out of the water to stop her being carried away by the current before emergency services took over, the spokesman said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the identified Romanian citizens were transferred to hospital for treatment. The ambassador said Miss Cristea was “stable, but in a good direction”.

It is believed the man was also killed in the incident on the bridge. Ministry contacted the family.

London correspondent Natalie Powell describes the scenes in the aftermath of the attack which saw a group of people on Westminster Bridge bowled by vehicle and a police officer stabbed.