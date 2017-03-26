Woman with cancer dies a day after giving birth to twins

And though nothing will ever make Snider’s loss any less painful for her loved ones, the fact that the girls were born healthy despite their mother’s cancer truly is a miracle.

After she had announced her friends she was going to had a C-section, Snider was more than prepared to bring her two kids to the world.

Snider posted a photo of herself on Facebook, optimistic about her pregnancy and things to come.

‘God has been by my side the whole time‘. But a day after her C-section and a radial hysterectomy, her heart gave up, and she died Friday, March 17.

Snider, who lived in Fresno, had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive variety of cervical cancer prior to her pregnancy and had an ovary removed, only to learn the cancer had returned during her second pregnancy, according to a report by ABC 7.

Snider had gone through intensive treatment at the Snyder Medical Center shortly after finding out she was pregnant.

Snider leaves behind two other daughters. She touched everyone’s life that crossed her path.

Family members told local media that Jamie Snider’s twins were born prematurely at 33 weeks, but that both were healthy. “Everything about her was infectious from her handsome bright green eyes, her big smile, her laugh and her hugs!” wrote family friend Melinda LeFurge on GoFundMe.

Snider’s friend, Larina Campanile, recalled the good times and what gives her consolation amid her friend’s passing. Now, her relatives and friends are raising money to take care of her four children.

KGO-TV reported that three GoFundMe pages have been created to help Snider’s children and help with memorial costs.

To the grieving family, the large cloud appeared to have the same smile and pronounced nose as Snider, which helped comfort them on one of the hardest days of their lives.