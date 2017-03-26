Women barred from flight for ‘wearing leggings’

They pointed to the vague nature of the language, the discretion allowed for gate agents, and the perception that that the airline is allowed to police clothing for girls and women.

A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?

It later added it was investigating the incident.

United Airlines is catching social media hell after it prevented two girls wearing leggings to board a flight in Denver. One was later permitted to board after she put a dress on over her leggings but the other two were prohibiting from getting on the plane.

‘Since when does (it) police women’s clothing?’ United social representatives pointed Watts to Rule 21 in the carriage contract, which outlines the “refusal of transport”.

It defended its right to refuse a passenger entry based on apparel and referred critics in the thread of tweets to its “Contract of Carriage“.

3 girls inspected for wearing perfectly acceptable leggings.

But two other girls were turned away and not allowed to board because they didn’t have any other clothing, she said.

Shannon Watts, a mother-of-five from Colorado and founder of movement Moms Demand Action, shared her experience on a recent flight on Twitter, writing that the young passengers were forced to change before boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis. In a tweet, United tried to explain that the group was flying on a United pass, which is a free or discounted employee ticket known also known as a “buddy” pass, which does include a strict dress code. For travelers who are not relatives of United employees, he said, “If you are a customer and want to wear your yoga trousers, welcome aboard”. “There is a dress code for pass travelers as they are representing UA when they fly”. “Their father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts”, she wrote.

The airline rep has since said that the company acknowledged “the severity of the situation”, and that they are looking into it, and has reminded other users that the passengers weren’t properly attired.

United did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. We will update this post when we hear from the airline.