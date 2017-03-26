Women’s basketball’s season ends after loss in Sweet Sixteen

Watching the fourth quarter was like watching Rocky IV when Drago was beating Apollo to death. Only point guard Morgan William retained her starting role.

“Looking ahead to Baylor, obviously they are an extremely talented, well-coached basketball team”. She became the first player in Pac-12 history, male or female, to score 3,000 career points.

Mike Neighbors is in his 4th season as the head coach of Washington.

The junior point guard notched a career-high eight rebounds and had six assists in 31 minutes in second-seeded MSU’s 75-64 victory against third-seeded Washington in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament’s Oklahoma City Regional.

The Houston native and Rockets fan said Plum affects the game the same way National Basketball Association superstar James Harden does. “I thought (Dominique) Dillingham did a great job on me”. But at the end of the day, Mississippi State’s depth is just going to be too much for Washington. And yes there is more to this team than just one player.

There it sat, making its rounds on cell phones, five predictions from ESPN personalities on who would come out on top in the Sweet 16 matchup between Washington and MSU.

“I think they’re deeper”, Walz said. “We work just as hard as they work”.

Kalani Brown has led Baylor in scoring (15.1 PPG) and rebounding (8.2 RPG) this season, and on Sunday will go against something pretty rare: an opponent as tall as her. Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan is also a 6-foot-7 sophomore, and she had an fantastic fourth quarter against Washington, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks. “They switched plays, hedged screens”. Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said his team is getting overlooked. If the Bulldogs win, they will take on the victor of the battle between No. 1-seed Baylor University and the No. 4-seed University of Louisville, which will follow the Bulldogs’ and Huskies’ game on ESPN2. It will face top-seeded Baylor.

Baylor guard Alexis Jones, who missed a month with a knee injury, is back for the NCAA Tournament.

McCowan, a 6-foot-7 sophomore center who entered the game averaging just over eight points per game, made 9 of 10 field goals in the final 10 minutes. She finishes with 3,527 points and 911 free throws made, both NCAA records. Something I take pride in (defense), she was the difference maker, McCowan was. She scored 14 against Louisville.

With McDonald leading the way and scoring 13 points in the first quarter, the Huskies held a 27-22 advantage heading into the second. The Gamecocks defeated Mississippi State twice this season. Plum ended the night with a game-high 29 points.

One of Plum’s most rewindable possessions happened in a late February game against Colorado – situated in the left corner, Plum feinted a step-back three, causing the defender to lurch forward, at which point the UW guard crossed her up, drove baseline and was fouled. She talked to the media after the game. It held Washington to its fewest points in a game since it scored 60 against Notre Dame on November 20.

Not enough can be said about McCowan’s performance.

She’s back to her old ways. “I’m proud and happy for her because I’ve watched a young lady grow up really right before my eyes, from the time she was a seventh-grader”. “Is it coming out right?” “I was going to catch it. Playing with Torri all of the time and any of the guards, I am used to it”. “If we take away one thing, that’s kind of saying what one player can do, but then Kelsey will come back with a counter, and then a counter counter”. The Bulldogs got a majority of their points in the paint, largely due to second chances.