Worth Watching Stock Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

At the current price Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is trading at, 78.38 (-0.39% today), Schlumberger Limited has a dividend yield of 2.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/03/23/shelton-capital-management-boosts-position-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Schlumberger Limited is 6.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.3 Billion. Analysts giving shares a rating of 1 or 2 would be indicating a Buy. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited.by 28.3% in the third quarter.

Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited.by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited.by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company's stock. The stock of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB). Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited.

The stock volatility for week was 1.15% while for month was 1.50%.The stock, as of last close, traded 11.61% to its 52 week low and was changed -11.04% from its 52 week high. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -2.58% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -4.94% and -2.9% respectively. The stock’s market cap is $107.09 billion.

The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.2%. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27.

Average Revenue Estimate for the current quarter is $7.04 Billion, according to consensus forecast of 28 analysts. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Investors measure stock performance on the basis of a company’s earnings power. Fragasso Group Inc invested in 0.4% or 14,315 shares. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Yet another important factor while evaluating a good buy/sell decision for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is its Earnings per Share or EPS. Wall Street is only getting more bullish on the stock, with 31 of analysts who cover SLB having a buy-equivalent rating.

Scotia Capital bumped up the target of Schlumberger Limited. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. “Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company’s performance the analyst decides whether their stock is a “buy”, sell” or hold”. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. Jefferies Group LLC raised Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. The company had Year Ago Sales of $7.28 Billion. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a part of Basic Materials sector and belongs to Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group.