Would dinner in Delhi heal Sena-BJP ties?

Ahead of the Presidential election where the Shiv Sena’s votes are important for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for a dinner this week in Delhi along with other NDA constituents.

The party has chose to depute two senior ministers – finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil – to extend an olive branch towards Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

HT had reported on Friday that the BJP core committee, upset with Sena’s continued opposition to the government, discussed the possibility of going for-mid term polls as well as inducting 29 legislators from other parties allegedly in touch with the BJP.

Though there has been no official word from the Sena camp regarding the invitation as yet, a senior party functionary said that Uddhav might honour the invitation as it has come directly from the Prime Minister. Yet, they are being invited as they are our natural allies and also the oldest allies, said the BJP minister.

It has been speculated since then that the Shiv Sena might pull out of the State government, forcing the BJP to go for mid-term polls. The next day CM met the BJP leaders and the decision was taken to send two ministers to meet Thackeray.

These speculations intensified earlier this month when the Shiv Sena joined the opposition Congress and NCP over the demand for a crop loan waiver.

The BJP in Maharashtra is mulling an option of a snap poll to keep its troublesome ally Shiv Sena away and secure majority on its own strength.

The rationale being advanced by this section is that the next assembly or even general elections are unlikely to see a BJP-Sena alliance. “Maharashtra will most likely be a four-cornered fight whenever the elections are held. We have scored back to back victories in local and civic polls and the momentum is with us”, said the BJP functionary.