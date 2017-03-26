WWE’s sex tape problem is getting worse

Several explicit photos have been posted, showing a woman taking selfies in a bathroom and on a bed.

The news follows former WWE Divas champion Paige and Xavier Woods’ three-some sex tape leak.

As noted, WWE star Paige was hacked recently and sexually explicit photos and videos were leaked online.

Saraya Knight, 45, said: “People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own”.

WWE has witnessed one of the worst online attacks in recent times when a certain WWE superstar was at the receiving end of a vicious online leak.

WWE are yet to comment on the leak but fiends, family and fans have been tweeting messages of support for the sports star.

As Postmedia Network has reported, the emergence of a threesome sex tape was the latest setback for Paige. She is now engaged to former WWE star Alberto Del Rio.

WWE star Big E slams rumors over alleged sex tape.

It doesn’t look like this is going to die down anytime soon and the WWE will hope that this doesn’t escalate into a situation, where this is a weekly occurrence that handicaps the show as well forces the production team to edit even more audio from Monday Night Raw. It’s also a wrong move for gossipmongers to spread the news that Big E is next to suffer the same as Paige’s fate.

The Sunreports the hackers somehow compromised Paige’s phone and were able to access the British wrestling superstar’s most intimate images, including video of her “with two separate male wrestlers”.

However, because Paige did not wilfully leak the photos and videos, and she was a victim of a hacking, it’s possible WWE will take no action against her.

She was suspended for 30 days for breaching WWE’s anti-drugs wellness policy in August 2016.