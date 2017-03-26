WWE Star Kane Launches Political Bid in Tennessee

“I want to do my part going forward”.

Outside of the world of wrestling, Jacobs and his wife own and operate Jacobs Insurance Associates, LLC, offering auto, business, flood, home, life, and motorcycle insurance.

According to the report, Glenn Jacobs has taken a fairly significant step in the process to run for the mayoral seat in Knox County, Tennessee. When the “Big Red Machine” is absent for any length of time, it is going to be noticed and fans have realized that he hasn’t been seen in nearly half a year.

He also said his WWE career doesn’t tie him to one particular place, and he and his family chose to live there “because East Tennessee is such a wonderful area”.

Kane hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the New Year.

The election won’t be held until May 2018, so he’ll have plenty of time to cut promos and campaign. Since then, he’s won numerous titles including the WWE Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE World Tag Team Championship.

With his WWE career now nearing 25 years, the former WWE Champion is looking for another challenge than the WWE Championship and may possibly run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.

