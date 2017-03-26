Wyking Jones is the new Men’s Basketball coach

Assistant Cal men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones will be promoted to head coach, according to CBS Sports.

Wyking Jones, who has served the past two seasons as a Golden Bear assistant coach and has almost 15 years of experience in collegiate coaching, has agreed to become the next men’s basketball coach at the University of California.

“We are committed to Cal and remain excited and eager to get to campus and start the new Wyking Jones Head Coaching era”, said Jeff Dyson, Juhwan’s father. The Inglewood, Calif. native was previously an assistant coach at Louisville under Rick Pitino. “To be able to lead this incredible group of men is a dream come true for me”.

Cal went 21-13 this season and tied for fifth place in the Pac-12 before losing in the opening round of the NIT to Cal State Bakersfield.

Cuonzo Martin’s departure from Cal was rumored for weeks before he left to accept the head-coaching job at Missouri on March 15.

Four-star prospects Jemarl Baker and Juhwan Harris-Dyson are expected to honor national letters of intent to Cal, and senior power forward Marcus Lee will become eligible after transferring from Kentucky and sitting out 2016-17.

Jones was an assistant on the Golden Bears’ staff the past two seasons. Was on staff with Cuonzo Martin.

“Wyking is a five-star recruiter, a five-star coach and a five-star person”, Pitino said. He made just one NCAA Tournament, losing his opening game past year to Hawaii. Athletic director Mike Williams hired another long-time college assistant to replace the fired Sonny Dykes as football coach in January when he hired Justin Wilcox. Over the two years he has been in Berkeley, we have seen without a doubt that Wyking can coach, teach and be a leader of young men.