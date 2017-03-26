Yaya’s Agent Talks Up Man Utd Move

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has told us he expects the midfielder to leave Manchester City in the summer.

Was Manchester City star Yaya Toure’s sliding tackle on Emre Can worthy of a red card?

The 33-year-old has arguably earned legendary status during his time with Manchester City, but Seluk, who was embroiled in a public spat with Guardiola last summer, is now in talks with other clubs. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“Why not?” Seluk said when asked about a possible move to Old Trafford.

Toure, who rejected a lucrative move to China in January, savoured City’s frenetic 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday and told The National: “That is why I want to stay in England”. He will play in Europe.

Toure was frozen out of the side by Pep Guardiola earlier in the season after row between the manager and Seluk.

“If I want to play slow, I will go maybe to Bahrain or France, to Spain or Germany where it is going to be slowed down“.

There is apparently interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and England.

And despite his advancing years, Toure has become a key member of the team in recent months, helping Manchester City to keep their top four push and FA Cup campaign on track.

“But we can not wait until the last minute, until June, and have no negotiations with anybody”.

“I said to Manchester City that we will start negotiations with other clubs about the future of Yaya”.

“When we have to run, I am always ahead of Sane and Raheem and sometimes I joke with them that they have to follow me but it is always nice”, he said.

‘Yaya can, tomorrow, sign a contract with another club and after that for Manchester City it is too late’.