Yogi Adityanath Keeps the Promises of BJP’s Election Manifesto

Facing a debt of Rs 2.50 lakh over medical treatment and deteriorating health, a man tried to immolate himself at the Gorakhnath temple premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday after security personnel did not permit him to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Though CM during his brief speech did not mention the law and order situation during the regime of previous government, he ensured that UP government will help the state to emerge from poor governance. The farmer was soon taken to hospital and was then detained by cops.

“Yesterday, on his first visit to the place that has been his home since his teens, he had said, Josh mein aake hosh nahi khona chahiye” (Don’t get carried away by the victory)”.

He also said the government’s priority will be safety of women, employment generation, end of “goonda raj“, corruption, lawlessness and anarchy in the state. The crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses will continue, the chief minister said. The people who was in favor the motion tweeted in replies that, likewise, Asaram can be a minister of Woman and Child Development. “They now feel safe”, he said, adding that the police, however, had been directed not to harass common people.

With regard to the welfare of the farming community, he said a team of two ministers and some officials has gone to Chattisgarh to study their system which is “very efficient”.

Regarding the closure of illegal abbattoirs, Aditya Nath said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in the past couple of years insisted on their closure.

He also said the UP government will seek peoples’ opinion on government schemes and also update them about its implementation.

He also listed some developmental steps, like a direction to the authorities to make all the roads in the state “pot hole free” by June 15.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out farm loan waivers by the Centre but said states can utilise their own resources in this regard.