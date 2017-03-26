Zacks Rank on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) based on Estimated Earnings

In the liquidity ratio analysis; quick ratio for most recent quarter was 0.80 while current ratio for time period was 0.80. The fund owned 3,229,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 122,681 shares during the period. The company beat the analyst EPS Estimate with the difference of $0.02. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. MD raised its position in Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 100.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock. The stock volatility for week was 1.19% while for month was 1.14%.The stock, as of last close, traded 29.81% to its 52 week low and was changed -2.54% from its 52 week high. CMCSA’s value Change from Open was at -1.08% with a Gap of 0.50%.

The 20-day Simple Moving average for Comcast Corporation NASDAQ is measured to be -0.01% in conjunction with the 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.52%.

The market cap of 177994.93 for Comcast Corporation in today’s market indicated its current strength, making the company’s shares a lucrative one.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) now has a High Price Target of $48. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate by $ 0.02.

Analysts are also projecting an Average Revenue Estimate for Comcast Corporation as $20 Billion in the Current Quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The companys revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Many analysts have provided their estimated foresights on Comcast Corporation Earnings, with 23 analysts believing the company would generate an Average Estimate of $0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. It has a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) remains a strong buy in the latest set of rankings. Post opening the session at $37.7, the shares hit an intraday low of $37.58 and an intraday high of $37.99 and the price was in this range throughout the day. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company.

Zacks offers analysts with an Average Broker Rating (or ABR), basing it on sell-side recommendations.

In other Comcast news, EVP Lawrence J. Salva sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $237,071.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,244.47. Investors measure stock performance on the basis of a company’s earnings power.

In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

If we look at stock performance in last active day trading, we see that stock has moved gained 0.40% to end the day at $42.61. The corporation has a weekly volatility of 1.19% resulting a monthly volatility of 1.14%.