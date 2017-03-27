1 dead, at least 2 others injured in Southeast Fresno shooting

Authorities said the shooting happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues around 7 p.m. Officers also found the suspected shooter was struck by a vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Holaday, a former member of the military, killed his stepfather, James Willcoxson, 60, and injured his 58-year-old mother. The family dog was also shot and died as a result. Deputies also say he shot his mother, her two friends, and a five-month-old baby inside his home in southeast Fresno. The incident happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues, and authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kyle Holaday. Holaday had “crossed into traffic while running from the crime scene”, he said.

Holaday is injured, but in stable condition, at a hospital and has been electronically booked into the Fresno County Jail. Holaday remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Tony Botti, the public information officer for the FCSO said, “For no reason, he started to open fire inside the home, so you can imagine that, you know, people in that tight of confines just start opening fire, it’s very easy to strike multiple people”.

Neighbors told the Fresno Bee that Holaday was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.