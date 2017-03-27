1 killed, 13 wounded, says police

Early Sunday morning the shooting broke out inside the Cameo nightclub causing panic inside the club full of hundreds of people.

At least two gunmen were involved in the incident at the Cameo Night Club, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

One of the wounded is in an “extremely critical condition“, according to police, while two others are critical, according to a hospital spokesman.

The number of victims could rise, however, because people were traveling to hospitals on their own, Cincinnati police Capt. Kim Williams said.

There are now no suspects in custody and police are still looking for and interviewing witnesses, according to CNN.

Captain Kimberly Williams, the district’s police commander, said there had been “multiple problems” at the club before.

Police have identified 27-year-old O’Bryan Raphael Spikes as the man killed in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting. In 2016, there were almost 340 mass shooting incidents in the US and more than 400 people were killed and about 1,400 were wounded. The gunman, who is believed to have acted alone, is still at large, and though his motive is not yet clear, terrorism is not suspected.

Police said they were having trouble obtaining statements from witnesses.

The Cameo nightclub allows admission to anyone over the age of 18 on Friday nights.

“People were just going to have a good time and ended up getting shot”, he said.

“There were two shootings at the nightclub in 2015: one on New Year’s Day, when someone was shot in the foot, and another in September, when a shooting victim was found in the parking lot”, noted Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT.

There were four off-duty officers in the parking lot outside when it happened, Hills said.

The club advertises Saturday’s as a “grown and sexy night” on its Facebook page.

Mayor John Cranley called the shooting “one of the worst days” in the city’s history.

Robert Woods of Fairfield said his daughters have been to the club before, and that he warns his children to stay away from clubs.

Read tweets about the shooting from Chief Neudigate and the Cincinnati Police below. “Our prayers are with the victims and families of all of those involved.”, Kasich tweeted.