1 killed, 14 injured in OH nightclub

The shooting occurred at Cameo Nightclub, which local outlets describe as a warehouse-style dance club on Cincinnati’s East End neighborhood.

Police are investigating an incident with 15 shooting victims at a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub that left one person dead.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims”, Neudigate told NBC News.

Police say it’s not clear yet if any other circumstances led to the shooting just outside downtown Cincinnati. Neudigate told WLWT that it’s one of the worst shootings he has seen in his almost 30 years with the police department. One patient was taken to Mercy Health-West Hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated and released, said spokeswoman Nanette Bentley.

The club promotes Saturday nights as over 21 events known as “grown and sexy night”, according to CNN. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also at the scene.

There were officers working details outside the club at the time. Police said the shooting resulted from a dispute that happened in the bar between several men and escalated into shots being fired. Other injured people were taken to or drove themselves to other hospitals. The setting recalls the shooting in Orland’s Pulse nightclub last June, where a lone gunman killed 50 people and injured an additional 53 people.

“People were just trying to get out and get out of harm’s way”, said Captain Kimberly Williams. Police said there’s no indication the crime is an act of terror.

“There was a shooting here this morning around one o’clock in the morning”, he said.

City Manager Harry Black said the deadly confrontation started between two groups earlier, well before combatants had reached Cameo.

Fifteen people were shot, and one killed, at a nightclub in the United States in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police Capt. Kim Williams told the AP there was “a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired”.