10 things you don’t know about UNC’s Luke Maye

Now North Carolina is headed back to the Final Four and a chance at redemption after losing to Villanova on a buzzer-beater in the championship game past year. His 3-pointer sent the Kentucky fans here into a state of delirium, and the shot tied the score at 73 with nine seconds left.

The Tar Heels used a 12-0 run late in the second half and withstood Kentucky’s frantic comeback bid in the final minute of the 75-73 victory at FedExForum.

“I just shot it and luckily, it went in”, Maye said. Once again on an island, this time on the opposite side of the country, Chris Holtmann’s Bulldogs took the fight to UNC and bruised the Tar Heels on the boards, grabbing 29 offensive rebounds, which are tied for the most allowed by an opponent in the Roy Williams era. Joel Berry added 11 points despite missing part of the first half when he reinjured an ankle, hobbling to the locker room for treatment.

“Kuechly gives his all on every play”, Maye once told me, speaking of the Panthers linebacker, “which is what I try to do as well”.

Losing in the final seconds is tough to accept as a competitor. That led to a makeshift lineup and a loss in firepower. He finished with a career-high 17 points, topping his previous best set only Friday.

“They got that (ball) in so quick I couldn’t get to anybody to do it”, Calipari said. It was a terrific game. After coming up a victory short of the Final Four, though, it was hard for White to look toward the future when the present was so painful.

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks, right, listens as Luke Maye, left, is interviewed after North Carolina beat Kentucky in the South Regional final game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

These teams played on December 17, with Kentucky winning 103-100 as Monk knocked down the game-winning shot.

SC will face Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed from the West Regional, in the Final Four on Saturday at Glendale, Ariz.

The Tar Heels broke out of the gate early, building a double-digit lead and really weren’t threatened after halftime, although Butler did get within 10 at one point.

Luke Maye wanted badly enough to be a Tar Heel he was willing to pay for the privilege.

Kentucky’s active roster includes five McDonald’s All-Americans (sophomore Isaiah Briscoe and freshmen Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Malik Monk), plus two more top-50 recruits: freshman Wenyen Gabriel (No. 14 in 2016), sophomore Isaac Humphries (No. 50 in 2015), as well as five-star shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, who is sitting out as a midseason enrollee (though he is eligible to play). Calipari anticipated the move, but Kentucky reacted too slowly to the defensive shift.

“And he was so happy for us”, Williams said. “We kind of – we weren’t in the spots we were supposed to be in, and it kind of started from there”.

The Tarheels led by seven with 54 seconds left, but Fox and Monk hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to one.

The game was as close as expected until the final minute. “I’ve still never watched the game, probably will never watch the game”.