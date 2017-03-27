100kg gold coin stolen from Berlin museum
Thieves stole a gold coin with a face value of US$1 million (S$1.39 million) and weighing 100 kilograms from Berlin’s Bode Museum on Monday (Mar 27).
The coin has a face value of $1m (£790,000), but the gold in it makes it worth nearly $4.5m (£3.9m) at today’s market prices.
Given the high purity of the gold used in the coin, its material value is estimated to be $4 million.
Museum owners say the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records because of its purity of 99.99 per cent gold.
It has a portrait of the Queen on one side and maple leaves on the other.
A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.
The daring – and apparently strong – thieves snuck in through a window around 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet holding the “Big Maple Leaf” coin, and escaped, police spokesman Stefen Petersen said.
“Neither I nor the Bode Museum can go into detail regarding personnel inside the building, the alarm system or security installations”.
The Bode Museum, located on the German capital’s UNESCO-listed Museum Island, houses one of the world’s biggest coin collections.