15 people shot, 1 dead at Cincinnati nightclub

One person is dead and at least 14 are injured after an early morning shooting Sunday at a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub, police said.

The number of victims could rise, however, because people were traveling to hospitals on their own, Cincinnati police Capt. Kim Williams said.

No suspect has been named or arrested. His family was notified.

Authorities were called to the Cameo Night Club on Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati, the city’s WLWT5 news reported.

A fight broke out before shots were fired inside the crowded club, one witness said. “People [were] just trying to get out of harm’s way”. “It was just insane”, an eyewitness tells WCPO.

He said: ‘There has been a shooting or several shootings on Kenton this year and so, you know, the police. we have definitely increased our patrols in this area’. They’ve been terrorized with gun violence.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the club wands and pats down patrons as they enter, according to the AP report.

Initially, Williams indicated there may be more than one shooter, but Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate said it appears, for now, that one person was responsible. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also at the scene.

A coroner removed a body from the scene shortly after 6 a.m. “I believe there was a large crowd earlier this evening, but just a lot of chaos when the shots went off”, she said. People were going to the club to have a good time and ended up being shot, he said.

She said two people were in critical condition and another two were listed in a stable condition. Some drove themselves to hospitals and others were taken by ambulance. There were at least two officers who were working at the front entrance of the club and two others that were patrolling the parking lot.

“Saddened to learn about last night’s shooting in Cincinnati“, Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted.

Cameo Nightlife’s Facebook page says it features “College Friday’s” for students 18 and older and “Saturday’s 21+ grown and sexy night”.

Cameo is in the former home of a gay bar called Adonis, which closed in 2012.