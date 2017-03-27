15 people shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub

Now they’re investigating who pulled the trigger and how many people were involved. But a bystander told the Cincinnati Enquirer security was not screening patrons. Fifteen others were wounded, one of whom remains in extremely critical condition. They say there is no evidence the shooting is terrorism related.

“They do wand individuals and pat them down”, Isaac said about the nightclub, but he said several guns had been brought to the bar.

O’Brien Spikes, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene.

Several people are undergoing surgery, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told CNN. Police Chief Eliot Isaac believes there are multiple suspects after a fight broke out in the club.

Cameo is in the former home of a gay bar called Adonis, which closed in 2012. The club, in the city’s East End neighborhood, was previously called Club Cameo.

The parking lots near the nightclub were completely full, Franz said, which caused problems for first responders attempting to reach the shooting victims. Isaac said some 200 people were inside the club for music and dancing. Clubs are responsible for their internal security.

Lt. Col. Paul Neudigate said there was no indication that the shooting was a terrorist act like the nightclub shooting in Florida last July.

Several hundred people were inside the large club. “Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off”. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene.

According to WLWT, of the 15 other victims, two are critical condition, three in serious condition and for are in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and two more victims are in stable condition at Christ Hospital. One patient was taken to Mercy Health-West Hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated and released, said spokeswoman Nanette Bentley.

The 14 injured victims were taken to various hospitals in the Cincinnati area.

“I ask all Cincinnati to pray for the victims and their family, especially those still fighting to cling on to life”, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said in a press conference. “That is totally unacceptable”. The incident was reported at a Cincinnati nightclub in Ohio. “Our hearts are broken but our spirit is not”.

On certain nights the club admits people age 18 and above.