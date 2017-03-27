15-Year-Old Boy Shot Walking Near Home in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police are investigating on Sunday after a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking near his home.

Officers found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of St. Gertrude Place around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Gonzalez’s family said he wanted to become a professional boxer and couldn’t believe his life was cut short.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspects, but said a dark-colored vehicle was seen in the area around the same time of the shooting.

Bertagna says the boy was a member of a tagging crew but was not known to be a gang member.

Santa Ana homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390.