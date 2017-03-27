16 dead as airstrikes hit prison in rebel-held Syrian city

At least 16 people have been killed overnight in air strikes on a prison in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib Province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says.

It is the last remaining opposition stronghold near Damascus, where a string of local “reconciliation deals” have seen villages and towns brought back under the control of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows Civil Defense workers and Syrian citizens inspecting damaged buildings after airstrikes hit Maarat al-Nuaman town, in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Idlib has regularly been targeted by both Russian and government air strikes as well as raids launched by the US -led coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group.

The population of Idlib, located in northwest Syria, has been swelled by refugees including many of those who have left rebel-held enclaves elsewhere in the country after the army and its allies forced them to surrender.

Despite a ceasefire deal brokered by Turkey, which backs rebels fighting against Assad, and regime ally Russian Federation, violence continues unabated on many fronts across Syria.