16 shot, 1 dead in Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub shooting

The Sunday morning shooting inside a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub started when two groups of men got into a dispute and gunfire then erupted.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m.to the Cameo Night Club in the 4600 block of Kellogg Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said there is no indication the shooting was linked with terrorism. There were several other people who were rushed to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Capt. Kimberly Williams told WCPO that police are having trouble getting witnesses to cooperate.

The incident is the worst mass shooting (for total number of victims) so far in 2017, according to Gunviolencearchive.com.

“You have innocent people shot, just for going out to have a good time”. The officers attempted to give CPR to the person who died. Authorities are now searching for more than one shooter in this incident.

No arrests have been made and city officials are urging the anyone with information to come forward. In fact, the club is also known to hire police for extra security, with two officers at the entrance and two in the vehicle park always present.

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd”, Williams said.

Neudigate tweeted that there was only one reported shooter but that police were investigating whether others were involved.

Beck said it is concerning that the suspects are at large, and that at this point police appear to not have names or descriptions of those involved.

The parking lots near the nightclub were completely full, Franz said, which caused problems for first responders attempting to reach the shooting victims.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Centre admitted eight people injured in the shooting, one of them in critical condition, a spokesman said.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened to learn about the shooting” and offered the state’s assistance.