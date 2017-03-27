2 killed, 10 injured in communal violence in Gujarat

The violence had started following a minor fight between students of two communities, an official of Chanasana police station said.

A crowd of about 5,000 people attacked Muslim residents and set dozens of homes and vehicles on fire at Vadavali village in Patan district on Saturday after Hindu students complained of misbehaviour by Muslim students, said KK Nirala, the district’s top administrative official. More than 30 houses were set on fire by the mob. The police from Patan and Mehsana rushed to the spot but as the situation threatened to go out of control the state director general of police P P Pandey sent the Gandhinagar range IGP to the riot-torn village to bring the situation under control. It also took more than 10 fire engines from Mehsana, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to douse the fire in the houses and vehicles set ablaze.

Modi was chief minister at the time and he was accused of turning a blind eye to one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in independent India.

“A total of 150 police personnel from Patan and Banaskantha districts are stationed at the village apart from two companies of State Reserve Police and several senior police officials”. According to reports 10 houses in a ghetto were partially torched. “The injured have been shifted to hospital in Chanasma town”, Assistant Superintendent of Police Parthivraj Gohil.

A combing operation is on in the village, located around 100 km from Ahmedabad, police said, adding the situation is now peaceful.