2 killed when train hits vehicle on rail crossing

A tweet sent out by Frisian Police said: “Collision with train auto on transition Old pulling range in Harlingen”.

An adult and a child were killed when the auto was hit on an unmanned level crossing and dragged for some distance along the track, reports said. Dutch media report that the vehicle had just left a nearby farm which schoolchildren had been visiting. Rd warning lights were installed at the crossing, Dutch news service the Leeuwarder Courant reported.

It is believed that the parent driving the auto had been picking their toddler up from a school trip to a local farm.

Emergency services reached the scene quickly and tried to cut the victims from the wrecked auto.

The train had just left Harlingen for the city of Leeuwarden when the collision took place. Because of the damage to the auto, it was unclear if more people were in the vehicle. After several hours police established there were two people in the vehicle. “Two fatally wounded in rail accident at #Harlingen”, police said on Twitter, adding no other passengers had been found in the auto. A similar accident, which caused no injuries, occurred at the same crossing on February 8, said ProRail, which maintains the Dutch rail network, adding it had been in “constructive” discussions with the owner of the land to close the crossing.