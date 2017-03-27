2 remain in custody in Britain attack, police say

The latest was a 30-year-old man who was detained on Sunday in Birmingham “on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts”, the Metropolitan Police said. The suspect now remains in police custody, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, 12 people have been arrested in relation to the attack, CNN reported.

Three people were killed when attacker Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai 4×4 down the pavement on the bridge, before crashing his auto into Parliament and killing a police officer.

The terrorist, Khalid Masood, also stabbed an unarmed police officer before being shot down by the police.

Two police officers also remain hospitalized with significant injuries, Rowley said. Rowley said police think they know the identity of the man but would not reveal details.

In a statement, the 52-year-old’s family, including wife Michelle, who works as a legal and governance officer for Newham Council, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support for our family, and most especially, the outpouring of love and respect for our Keith”.

He crashed the vehicle before later stabbing an on-duty police officer in the grounds of Parliament.

Authorities are also investigating how Masood, who used multiple aliases, became radicalized.

Masood’s first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

Born in Kent, Masood had previous convictions, including some for violent offenses, but none for terrorism, police said.

Masood first came to the attention of MI5 six years ago after returning to the United Kingdom from Saudi Arabia where he had been teaching English, the Guardian confirms. Many on social media slammed the woman for her lack of concern for the injured person as she walked by him.

London attacker Khalid Masood sent a WhatsApp message that can’t be accessed because it was encrypted.

Leslie Rhodes died after being hit by the auto, alongside mother-of-two Aysha Frade and U.S. tourist Kurt Cochran.