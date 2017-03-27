2 terrorists try to ambush cops, killed

Two militants, one of them a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commander, were killed in south Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday, police said. S Pani also lauded the role of the police force which swiftly killed the two terrorists.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the disputed state on April 2 for the inauguration of Chenani-Nashri tunnel. He said the militants fired at the cavalcade of the SP and the Additional SP of Pulwama while they were on their way to Awantipora and were killed in retaliatory fire.

“The “militants” – travelling in a vehicle – were challenged at a checkpost set up by security forces in Padgampora area of Pulwama“, the police said. The team of cops returned the fire killing two terrorists. The slain Hizbul terrorists was identified as Rayees Kachroo of Rajpora in Pulwama. According to officials, he was involved in an attack on a security picket outside a minority camp at Tumlahall in Pulwama district and in the snatching of two self-loading rifles with magazines.

In a disturbing trend, terrorists targeted two policemen, who are Kashmiris, on Saturday night.

Police said the militants wanted to kill the officer who is now posted at Baramulla district jail, where separatist leader Masarat Alam is lodged.

One SLR and 1 AK-47 have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

Three weeks ago, terrorists had barged into the house of a senior police officer in Shopian and ransacked his house, sending a shockwave among police officers fighting terrorism for the last 26 years. Active as a militant previously, Farooq Ahmad Hurra had been recycled as a terrorist after his release.