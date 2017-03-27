2017 monsoons to be below normal, Skymet says

Monsoons are important for Indian economy as agriculture still largely is dependent on the weather phenomenon.

Skymet Weather, a private sector weather forecaster, on Monday said that it expects India’s monsoons for 2017 to be below normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) will provide their first forecast about the south-west monsoon on 20 April, giving information about the El Nino as well. “We don’t need an established El Nino we only need an emerging El Nino”, Jatin Singh, who heads Skymet Weather said. The forecast has an error margin of plus or minus 5 percent.

The El Nino refers to an unusual warming, which is the unusual warming of the surface waters of the Pacific. Reports mentioned that pre-monsoon rains are likely to continue in Northeast India and will intensify soon. Severe occurrences have been linked to floods and droughts.

There is a fifty percent chance of an El Nino developing in the second half of the monsoon season, which translates into deficit rainfall in the months of July, August and September.

Weak monsoon conditions are likely to prevail in India this monsoon season.

Before receiving average rains in 2016, India suffered back-to-back drought years for only the fourth time in over a century, hurting incomes and driving some farmers to suicide.