22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) Institutional Ownership stands at 8.7

This Company belongs to Consumer Staples sector.

22nd Century Group Inc has 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.71 and has a market cap of $0.

22nd Century Group, Inc. closed its last trading session at $0.96 with the gain of 8.33%. MA ended last trade at $1.03 a share and the price is up more than -5.50% so far this year.

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE:XXII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. A P/B ratio of less than 1.0 can indicate that a stock is undervalued, while a ratio of greater than 1.0 may indicate that a stock is overvalued.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc.is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding”. (XXII)’s shares have the potential to reach a high EPS of -0.03 per share, and a low EPS of -0.03 per share in the current quarter. All of these Earnings estimates are a consensus recommendation of 1 Analysts.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Hence, the surprise factor was 0 percent.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for 22nd Century Group, Inc. the EPS stands at -0.04 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be -0.03, suggesting the stock fell short of the analysts' expectations. (XXII) have shown a high EPS growth of -23.10% in the last 5 years and has earnings decline of 10.40% yoy. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 22nd Century Group, Inc.is 1.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.55 Million.

While Looking at Sales Growth (Year/est), the company is now showing a percentage value of 33.3 percent.

Market Capitalization can be thought of as the overall price to buy the company.