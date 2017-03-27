4 more arrests in murder of 2 teens

Authorities have arrested four additional suspects in connection with the killing of two Colorado Springs teenagers.

By March 24, five Hispanics, at least one with gang tattoos, were arrested for the murders.

Funeral services were held Saturday at Angelus Chapel in Colorado Springs for fifteen year old Derek Greer who was killed alongside sixteen year old Natalie Partida almost two weeks ago. Both were students at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs.

Fifteen doves were released Saturday afternoon in honor of each year Greer was alive.

The announcement of the new arrests came in a press release from the sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s Office says he was also booked prior to the homicide on drug and weapons charges including possession with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Diego Chacon, Joseph Rodriquez, and Marco Garcia-Bravo for two counts each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He was also previously arrested on kidnapping charges.

Garcia-Bravo faces two charges of first-degree murder, two charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse as well.

Gustavo, who has a long record of violence, was charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and child abuse charges.

Greer and Partida were found dead along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road just south of Hanover Road near Fountain.

Marquez was arrested less than a month before the deaths of the teens for allegedly attacking and trying to kidnap a woman.

Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said that she could not reveal details behind how the murders happened or what led up to the arrests.