4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, BC

Four people were found dead Friday afternoon in a residence on Lake Venables, about 120 km west of Kamloops, British Columbia, local media reported on Saturday.

The Southeast District Major Crimes Unit was at the house Saturday.

They have said that a preliminary investigation suggests there is no threat to the public, but no details have been released about the individuals or what caused their deaths.

RCMP say investigators will be examining the scene throughout the weekend.

In addition to police and the Coroners Service, Ashcroft Victim Assistance workers are also assisting.

She said in an interview the deaths will likely have a devastating effect for residents in the area. When officers arrived, they found the four deceased people, police said. “We’re all in shock”, he said, adding that grief counsellors had been brought in to help residents.

She said “a tragedy of this proportion” has not happened before in memory.