49ers bring RFA pass-rusher Jacquies Smith in for a visit

Levi’s Stadium in August 2014 during a San Francisco 49ers game.

The San Francisco 49ers already have Arik Armstead, Aaron Lynch, Eli Harold and Tank Carradine among others on their roster, but it seems that they are still planning to add more depth to their defensive line. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the 49ers are meeting with restricted free agent defensive end Jacquies Smith.

Smith is a restricted free agent because he signed as an undrafted free agent. With that being said, it gives the Bucs the right to match any contract offer, but since Smth was a UDFA, the franchise would get no compensation should they did not match.

According to the players’ union, the 49ers have almost $75 million in salary-cap space – the most in the National Football League – while the Buccaneers have $30 million. If they do want to keep him, though, they can easily match any reasonable contract the 49ers would hand to Smith – or at least, they have the cap space to do so.

Smith, 26, comes from a 4-3 defense, which the 49ers are transitioning to this season under new coordinator Robret Saleh.

Of course, signing him is still risky because he’s coming off an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. And since it would only cost money, it’s worth a shot for the 49ers if Smith is able to come back healthy. The evaluation of his play via Pro Football Focus was not very kind, however, with Smith grading as one of the worst pass rushers in the NFL during both seasons.