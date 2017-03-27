78-Year-Old Man Fights Back During NYC Deli Robbery

Surveillance video from inside a Brooklyn deli shows a 78-year-old man being beaten up and robbed by two thugs last week, authorities said. The suspects fled the store in an unknown direction.

On Wednesday at around 12 p.m., a male suspect punched the man several times in his face and body at Shorty’s Deli in Bed-Stuy while a second suspect acted as a lookout, police said.

The second suspect removed the man’s wallet and cell phone during the altercation.

Police say the 78-year-old suffered lacerations and bruising to his face as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

“He is described as being between 30 and 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a gray bubble jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.