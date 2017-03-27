9 killed as bus falls into gorge in Manipur’s Senapati district

At least eleven persons were killed, eight of them on the spot, when a night bus travelling from Dimapur in Nagaland to Imphal fell into a deep gorge near Makhan village in Senapati district in Manipur in the wee hours of Monday, official sources said.

According to police, the accident took place around 12:30 pm.

25 others sustained injuries in the accident.

Earlier, personnel of Assam Rifles and police assisted the villagers in the rescue operation.

Eye-witnesses told police that the accident occurred as the bus driver lost control of the speeding vehicle on Imphal-Dimapur National Highway while negotiating a curve. The police are trying to ascertain the actual causes of the mishaps.

Some of the injured were admitted to the Senapati District Hospital, which is the nearest health care centre, while seven others were brought to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

In the second incident of the day a goods truck fell down from the highway on a deep valley at Lairouching, 80 km north of Imphal, around 10 in the morning.

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla condoled the deaths and conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family members.

