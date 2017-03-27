A drip-free wine bottle has just been invented

“I wanted to change the wine bottle itself”, he said.

Fortunately, Mr Perlman’s invention means wine drinkers the world over can enjoy wine – drip free.

Well thank God for science, because Daniel Perlman of Brandeis University, has designed a wine bottle that doesn’t drip.

“We’ve tested both red and white wines, and both behave in a very similar way – although red wine is the more problematic one in terms of having the ability to stain tablecloths and the like”, Perlman continued.

Perlman realized if he created a groove around the neck of the bottle – just below its lip – it could stop the last dribbles of wine from escaping. Fortunately, we did not plan to impose the additional costs of buying an accessory. He saw that drips happened most frequently when the bottle had been freshly opened and was full.

The newly engineered wine bottle has a circular groove just below its lip that prevents wine from dripping, allowing it all to fall off the bottle immediately into the wine. Wine bottles fall perfectly into that category.

For something that has just one job, you have to admit that there is a fairly fundamental design flaw in wine bottles.

By watching slow-motion videos of wine being poured, Perlman noticed that the liquid tended to stick to the bottle’s neck because the glass is hydrophilic.

Through extensive trial and error, Perlman finally settled on a groove design that measures 2 mm wide and 1 mm deep (0.08 and 0.04 in).

The wine bottle designs of today date back to the early 1800s and haven’t changed much since then. He is now in talks with wine bottle manufacturers about getting the design out of the lab and onto dinner tables.