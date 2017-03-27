A McDonald’s Tweet Called Donald Trump ‘a Disgusting Excuse of a President’

McDonald’s apologized Thursday, March 16, after it briefly posted on Twitter a blast criticizing President Donald Trump, which the company blamed on a hack from an external source.

McDonalds quickly removed the tweet, saying its Twitter account had been compromised.

The person who effected the breach left a message about US President Donald Trump which could not be described as salutary.

But four months into his presidency, it appears the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account isn’t lovin’ his work.

Security experts have warned that this should be a wakeup call for companies that aren’t properly securing their social media accounts. Though it could have been tempting to believe the tweet was real-former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs now heads McDonald’s global communications-McDonald’s says it was hacked. The account has more than 150,000 followers.

“I assume somebody made a decision to quit their social media job in style”, reads one popular comment.

The company’s answer came one and a half an hour after the incident. “But still, there’s the possibility that an employee with access can be compromised”.

The hacking comes just one day after hundreds of Twitter accounts including Justin Bieber’s and Forbes were hacked.

In reply, Trump posted a picture of him eating McD’s fries while on his private jet.