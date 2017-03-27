AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 7 cents
Gasoline prices continued their long, slow slide in Valdosta last week.
AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 1 cent per gallon in the past week. Prices in Buffalo are slightly lower, at $2.39 per gallon.
The national average has remained relatively steady for a few weeks and was about $2.29 on Monday, matching the average a week earlier.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
In Friday’s market action, USA crude oil futures rose 27 cents to $47.97 a barrel in NY.
Metro Detroit’s average is about $2.30 per gallon, about 4 cents less than last week’s average.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.