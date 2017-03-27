Aadhaar can’t be made mandatory for govt welfare schemes: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the government can not make Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of welfare schemes.

The apex court said that a seven-judge bench had been set up to hear petitions challenging Aadhaar, but it wasn’t possible to do so at the moment.

The apex court maintained that the government can not be stopped from using Aadhaar in other schemes like opening bank accounts.

The government had recently made it mandatory for the citizens to have Aadhaar for receiving the benefits of almost three dozen schemes which also included mid-day meals for the school children. For subsidised cooking gas and foodgrains, Aadhaar cards are mandatory.

Aadhaar cards will also be needed for filing tax returns.

With the government going into an overdrive in ramping up the adoption of the Universal Identity Document, better known as Aadhaar, the Supreme Court declared on Monday that it could not be forced upon beneficiaries of social welfare schemes.

While this was so, many petitions filed against this move are pending in the SC.

A five-judge constitutional bench had back then put a caveat in its interim order for the government saying Aadhar card scheme will be voluntary till such time as it is finally declared to be otherwise by the court.

Last week, responding to opposition criticism in Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that Aadhaar may soon become the only card required to identify a person, replacing voter IDs and Permanent Account Number. Notably, Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after collecting biometric data of citizens.