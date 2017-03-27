Aadhaar card mandatory to acquire or maintain mobile connection

The department also said that the Telecom Enforcement and Resource Monitoring Cells should not impose any penalty for change in subscriber details, including name and address of a mobile connection, on account of the re-verification activity. “In the near future, and more particularly within one year from today, a similar verification will be completed, in case of existing subscribers”, the circular further states.

According to the order, all the operators will have to inform their subscribers through print and television ads as well as through SMS about the Supreme Court order on the re-verification process.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a new column in the ITRs for 2015-16 where an e-filer can provide his Aadhaar number which will have to be authenticated on the official website of the department via a One Time Password (OTP).

The existing 100 crore-plus mobilephone subscribers are also required to give Aadhaar details within a year (February 6, 2018) to continue their services.

“The instructions mentioned in subsequent paragraphs shall be strictly followed while carrying out the re-verification exercise”, the government said.

“If the subscriber does not respond within 3 daylight hours to SMS, the licensee shall treat reverification as positive and overwrite the subscriber database by E-KYC process data”.

PAN cards are used by all tax payers to file their income tax returns as well as students who use the card as a proof of identity.

The notification said, “Only after this activity (verification SMS) the licensee shall proceed for the e-KYC process”.

In yet another move to push the Aadhar or Unique Identity card, the government has made it mandatory to link an Indian citizen’s mobile number to their Aadhar number.

The government has through an amendment in the Finance Bill made Aadhaar, the 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, mandatory for filing income tax returns and applying for PAN.

The move to make quoting Aadhaar compulsory in I-T returns is expected to significantly hasten this seeding process, and allow a complete “360 degree profiling” of all taxpaying individuals to help detect evasion and tax fraud.