Aadhaar identification to be compulsory for seeking, renewal of driving licence

Marking another move to give the Aadhaar or Unique Identity card leverage, the government plans to make it mandatory in order to seek a new licence or renewal of one’s driving licence.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also said the earlier interim order had not been violated since Aadhaar is not mandatory for availing benefits under the government’s social welfare schemes. At present, people are using multiple licences to break the law, because if one licence is impounded or suspended for any traffic offence, then the person has another to keep going.

The Union Road Transport ministry is already working on the implementation of this measure by adopting necessary changes.

The biometrics details available in the Aadhar number’s will help out in solving such practices. Though applicants are asked to provide an address proof for Aadhaar enrolment, it is optional – the enrolment process (and form) is created to allow anyone to get an identity without any documents.

According to the official sources, “India’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are making necessary changes in the system”.

The National Informatics Centre has already uploaded data in RTOs across the country.

This new initiative is believed to speed up the process and covert all the data from hard copy registers to the digital format so that all the RTOs would be able to access the real-time data of the applicant. Uninterrupted access to updated details will bring a huge transformation.

The government estimates that little more than 18 crore driving licences have been issued so far, a country with an estimated population of over 120 crore.

Aadhaar is being made compulsory for Income Tax returns and it will also be made mandatory to link mobile numbers to Aadhaar.

Last week, the government took various decisions related to expansion of Aadhaar card use.