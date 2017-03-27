Aaron Sorkin Is Shocked, Just Shocked, That Hollywood Has a Diversity Problem

The Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Newsroom reportedly reacted with disbelief when asked about the challenges women and people of color face in the film industry.

“Are you saying that women and minorities have a more hard time getting their stuff read than white men?” he asked the audience at one point.

Sorkin says that up until now he has always believed that Hollywood is “a genuine meritocracy”, meaning that the people who do good work-and only the people who do good work-will continue to get opportunities, but that notion is nearly profoundly absurd.

The panel then tried to move discussion on to another topic, but Sorkin was still fixated; later asking, “You’re saying that if you are a woman or a person of colour, you have to hit it out of the park in order to get another chance?” “Happens all the time”.

In a scene that could have come straight from an Aaron Sorkin script, a middle-aged white guy had a revelation onstage at a Q&A on Saturday.

Nobody wants to be the last person in the room to get the joke, and neither should you want to be the last person in the room to realise that Hollywood isn’t some magical gender- and race-blind meritocracy.

Upon listing women and minority writers who are actively shifting this paradigm, Sorkin pointed to a handful of those who had produced work in recent years, including Lena Dunham, Ava Duvernay, and Jordan Peele.

Honestly, I don’t know how to feel about this whole song-and-dance.

Not sure how Sorkin missed the #OscarsSoWhite memo, but at least it’s on his radar now. But at the same time, I’m not exactly surprised that Sorkin is surprised.

Near the end of the discussion, though, Sorkin redeemed himself somewhat by doing what we should all do when confronted with an injustice we were unaware of: he asked how he can help.

“What can I do [to help]?” he said. It’s basically a little microcosm that contains every diversity issue in the world, and it’s takes some spectacular wilful ignorance not to notice it, and to be so shocked when someone tells you Hollywood has problems.

