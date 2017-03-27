Accused of Cannibalism, Nigerians Protest Against Racism in NCR

Manish, a student of class XII in a private school, lived with his parents in NSG Society in Sector Pi II in Greater Noida. However, the boy returned home the next morning in an intoxicated state and later died in a hospital, apparently due to drug overdose.

The Nigerians – Said Kabir Abdullahi, Said Abubakar Abdullahi, Adamu Usman, Muhammed Amir Zakari Yau and Abdul Qadir Usman – are students of Noida International University.

The locals, suspecting cannibalism, not only searched the students’ house but some of them also maintained that Khari was kidnapped by a “dark-skinned person who forced him to inhale a substance that made him pass out”, according to a Scroll report.

Several students from other countries, including African nations, study in various higher educational institutions in Greater Noida and many stay at private accommodations in the city.

The death of the student has caused an uproar in the NSG society with residents accusing the Nigerian nationals of drugging the boy, demanding their arrests and eviction from the society.

“Manish, however, left the house and didn’t return at night”. The police were informed and the accommodation of the Nigerian nationals was searched, but the police did not get any lead.

“They accused them of being cannibals”.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Protesting the murder charges, the African students on Sunday participated in a demonstration at Kasna police station in Greater Noida.

The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. “That is the kind of ignorance against black people”, Samuel Jack, the president of the Association of African Students in India (AASI), told The Telegraph.

The incident took place after Khari went missing on Friday, and someone expressed their suspicion on the Nigerian students having eaten him up.

The Times of India reported a student as saying, “We feel that the FIR was registered against Nigerian students due to bias”.