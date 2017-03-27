Actors Prakash Raj, Vishal join TN protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar

Over 80 farmers from the delta region of Trichy, Karur and Thanjavur have been protesting in the capital since March 23, dressed in loincloths and carrying skulls of farmers who committed suicide.

Two Tamil Nadu farmers allegedly climbed a tree during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar here demanding that the Centre declare a drought relief package and loan waiver for peasants from the southern state.

“The Centre has not allotted funds demanded by the Tamil Nadu Government. The Central government has not adopted any yardstick in arriving at the quantum of compensation, and has favoured States like Karnataka”, said Cauvery Dhanapalan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Consortium.

In a hard-hitting statement, Stalin said it was “shameful” that Chief Minister of a state is “fetching votes in favour of an accused under Fera” in RK Nagar bypolls.

Questioning the assessment of the inter-ministerial Central team that toured Tamil Nadu to gauge the extent of the crop loss and fix the compensation to be paid to affected farmers, Mr. Vimalnathan said, “The assessment is not based on sound and valid grounds. We will place our BJP govt there, ‘” Vaiko alleged.

A few days ago, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the protesting farmers and assured that their demands will be looked into. However, farmers allege that there has been no response from the Centre.

Director Pandiraj also offered his support to the farmers. They had earlier met with the farmers at Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with their cause.