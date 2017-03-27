After Naam Shabana, films based on other ‘Baby’ characters in the pipeline

Gulshan Kumar and Cape of Good Films presents, A Plan C Studios production Neeraj Pandey’s “Naam Shabana” directed by Shivam Nair is all set to release on 31st March 2017.

Taapsee Pannu is busy promoting her upcoming film Naam Shabana with an important message to all women- fight back. “It’d be great to see the bonding between my character and Akshay’s”. The actor called it his Monday motivation. Praising the woman, he shared the video and captioned it, “Here’s some #MondayMotivation courtesy team #NaamShabana! #GirlPower all the way”.

Previously, both Akshay and Taapsee shared a video teaching some self-defence tips to women. It also suggests that if women don’t take charge of their own safety, men will always have the upper hand.

Taapsee said the existence of Naam Shabana is a flawless example of how the audience can influence the filmmakers to make a film “else it has never happened that a maker plans to make an entire film on a character which existed on-screen for just 20 minutes”.

When Anupam Kher, who plays Shuklaji, was asked about this, he said that it was an interesting idea and that he thinks the next movie should be based on his character.

It is not the firm time when Akshay Kumar’s movie is collaborating with Delhi Police, earlier in 2012, he had arranged a special screening of “Rowdy Rathor” for police force.

Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher also play significant roles.

On the work front, Akshay is now shooting for Twinkle Khanna’s maiden home production “Padman” alongside Radhika Apte.